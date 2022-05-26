Baggott Joins Up With Indonesia

Thursday, 26th May 2022 12:04

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott has arrived in Indonesia to join up with the senior squad at a training camp ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait next month.

Mochamad Iriawan, the general chairman of the PSSI, Indonesia’s FA, posted a photo of the 18-year-old arriving this morning.

As part of their preparations for the Asian Cup games Indonesia will play a friendly against Bangladesh in Bandung next Wednesday.

They will then travel to Kuwait where they will face the hosts, Jordan and Nepal.

Born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother, Baggott has previously won six full caps, featuring regularly and scoring his first international goal at the AFF Suzuki Cup in January.

Earlier this month, Baggott had been due to join up with Indonesia’s U23s squad midway through the SEA Games in Vietnam, having initially been required for domestic fixtures by Town, but was unable to do so after picking up a knock.





Photo: Matchday Images