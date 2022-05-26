Manchester United Keeper Grant Joining Town as First-Team Coach

Thursday, 26th May 2022 15:30 Retiring Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant is joining Town as first-team coach. Grant, 39, announced that he is hanging up his gloves earlier today and he is now set to be reunited with Blues manager Kieran McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert at Portman Road. Town have confirmed that Rene Gilmartin will continue in the role of head of goalkeeping which he took on in December. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to it,” Grant told the club site. “I know Kieran and Martyn having worked with them at Manchester United and I loved the work we were being given from a playing perspective. Now I am excited about working with them again, albeit in a different role. “I feel really blessed that I have been able to make the decision to retire and go straight into an exciting role with Ipswich Town. “Over the last few years, I have been preparing for this moment by obtaining my coaching licences, expanding my network and working on a business degree. “It has all been with the intention of being in a good place for a smooth transition at this point in my career. “I could not be joining a club with a more exciting footing than Ipswich either. There is new ownership, new direction, a driven manager and a squad that is also hungry to go and achieve things. “As I say, I am excited to get to work and I will be ready for when the squad returns ahead of the new season.” Manager McKenna added: “We are so happy to have Lee on board with the coaching staff. “I have worked closely with Lee and he has been transitioning ready to make the move into a coaching role as soon as he called time on his playing career. “He has been a fantastic professional and he is someone that has great knowledge of the game. He has always been a respected member of every dressing room he has been in. “He will bring a wealth of quality to his role and, given he had a number of opportunities for his next step in the game, it’s a great sign for the club that he has made that commitment to us. “Lee will add value right across the board and he will fit in really well with the coaching staff. He will work with players on an individual basis but will also help the team as a collective, as well as working closely with the forwards in the squad.” Grant was a youth player with Watford but made his senior breakthrough with Derby, going on to have spells with Burnley (two, the first on loan), Oldham (loan), Sheffield Wednesday, a second stint with the Rams and then Stoke before joining United in 2018 as a back-up keeper where he made one first team start and one sub appearance. Speaking about his retirement from playing Hemel Hempstead-born Grant told the Red Devils official website: “After 511 appearances, I’ve decided it’s the right time to move into the next stage of my career. “There have been so many fun moments mixed in with the odd challenge, but I’m grateful for each and every one. “Fulfilling a boyhood dream of playing for Manchester United was something I thought was out of reach, so to have achieved that fills me with great pride and emotion! “As I move into the next stage of my career, I’m excited and hungry about the beginning of a new journey and the hard work that lies ahead!” In September last year Grant spoke to United's official website about working on his coaching qualifications, including his UEFA A-Licence and an LMA Diploma in Football Management.

Photo: Action Images



