U23s at Stowmarket in Pre-Season

Thursday, 26th May 2022 16:25

Town’s U23s will play a friendly at Stowmarket Town’s Greens Meadow on Friday 8th July (KO 7.45pm).

The game against the Isthmian League North Division side is the second U23s friendly to be announced with Hastings United having confirmed that they will be facing John McGreal’s side yesterday.

Town are close to revealing details of the Blues’ pre-season friendly programme, which is set to include two games at Portman Road.









Photo: Matchday Images