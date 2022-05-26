Burns: Pulling On a Wales Shirt Would Be Among My Proudest Moments

Thursday, 26th May 2022 17:16 Blues wing-back Wes Burns says pulling on a Wales shirt would be one of the proudest moments of his career having received a late call into the squad on Sunday evening. The 27-year-old played down the chances of a summer call-up when quizzed on his summer international hopes following Town’s final game of the season against Charlton and was left out of manager Robert Page’s initial party. But a phone call on Sunday evening led to the former Fleetwood man, who had been called up twice previously, most recently in 2016, join the squad in flying out to Portugal for a training camp the following day. “It was very strange because I got a late call on Sunday from Robert and he said 'You need to get yourself to Cardiff because we fly tomorrow and I want you to be a part of it',” Burns said at a press conference this afternoon. “I was rushing around the house looking for boots and shinpads! I was buzzing to get the call though, and with the amount of games we have coming up in a short period of time, hopefully this is a good chance for me to go and earn my first cap for the senior side. “Pulling the shirt on would be one of the proudest moments of my career. I am a full Welsh lad and my family are all from Wales. I would love to get the chance and I would give everything for my country. “It's been a crazy few days but I have loved the camp so far. We've had two tough days of training in the heat but that's what we want. There are quality players here so the standard has been very good, and we're all looking forward to the fixtures coming up.” Wales play a UEFA Nations League match against Poland in Wroclaw on Wednesday 1st June, the four days later they take on Scotland or Ukraine in a play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium aiming to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958. They then continue their Nations League campaign at home to the Netherlands at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday 8th June, and away on Tuesday 14th June before a home match against Belgium on Saturday 11th June, again at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Photo: TWTD



martin587 added 17:24 - May 26

You thoroughly deserve your chance so grab it lad.I wish you all the very best. 1

