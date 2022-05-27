Grant: An Exciting Role

Friday, 27th May 2022 13:03 Incoming first-team coach Lee Grant believes he is heading into an exciting role at a club with an incredible footing. The 39-year-old announced his retirement as a Manchester United player yesterday morning before being named first-team coach at Town in the afternoon. Grant will start work at Playford Road next month with the players due back to start their preparations for 2022/23 on June 20th. “I have worked with Kieran and Martyn before at Manchester United, and the work, from a playing perspective, was really enjoyable and beneficial,” Grant told the club website. “Now I have the opportunity to be part of their team and I am so excited. In terms of my playing career, it has been on my mind for the last couple of years to retire, but I had a good opportunity at United. “I feel blessed that I have been able to make the decision to retire at the time I want to and on my own terms. I have made that decision and now I am heading straight into an exciting role. “Anyone that knows me will know that I have been preparing for this step. I have been acquiring my coaching badges and getting them in place, while also doing a business degree and the LMA Management Diploma which I will finish before starting with the club next month. “Mentally I feel ready for this next step and I am really looking forward to it. As I said, I have worked with Kieran and Martyn before and they are top professionals. “Martyn has been integral in terms of helping me on my own coaching journey, while Kieran is someone that is incredibly driven and has blown me away in terms of his level of detail and understanding. “I am also looking forward to working with the other members of the coaching staff and, of course, the players. “There is so much to be excited about. As a whole, the football club has an incredible footing with a young and driven manager, a hungry set of players and new ownership. “From a personal perspective, I will be working with senior players and I can't wait to get stuck into the coaching side of things. "The manager has spoken to me and explained the dynamic of the coaching department and it is a really good group. “My main aim is to help develop the players and I will be working with them in one-to-one scenarios but also in groups. “I will be looking to help our forward players and our strikers in particular, but we will have more conversations on how that will work practically. “It's something I have been working for and I feel well placed because of my background in terms of helping those on the other side of the coin who are looking to put the ball in the back of the net. “I'll be down in Ipswich and ready to go for day one of pre-season. I can't wait to meet everyone and get started.”

