Morsy Left Out of Egypt Squad

Friday, 27th May 2022 17:28

Town skipper Sam Morsy has been left out of the Egypt squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Ethiopia.

Morsy, 30, was named in a preliminary 12-man list of overseas players earlier this month but has not included in the party which was announced this afternoon.

The Egyptians host Guinea on June 2nd in Cairo, then travel to face Ethiopia four days later with new manager Ehab Galal in charge for the first time.

Morsy made his international debut in August 2016 and has won seven Egypt caps with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018.

Egypt: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco), Mahmoud Gad (ENPPI), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah), Mohamed Hany, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem (Al Ahly), Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud El-Wensh, Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Mohamed Hamdi, Ali Gabr, Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Mahmoud Marei, Omar Kamal (Future), Mostafa El-Zenary (Tala’a El-Gaish), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Hamdi Fathy, Amr El-Sulya, Hussein El-Shahat, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Ahmed Abdelkader (Al Ahly), Emam Ashour (Zamalek), Mohamed Ibrahim (Ceramica Cleopatra), Ahmed Hamdi (Montreal), Nabil Dounga (Pyramids), Khaled El-Ghandour (Ittihad of Alexandria), Mohanad Lashin (Tala’a El-Gaish), Canaria (Smouha), Mahmoud Trezeguet (İstanbul Başakşehir), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek), Mostafa Fathi (Al Taawon), Ibrahim Adel, Ramadan Sobhi (Pyramids), Ahmed Atef, Ahmed Refaat (Future), Mostafa Shalaby (ENPPI), Marwan Hamdi (Smouha).





Photo: Matchday Images