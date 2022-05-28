On-Loan Healy Hits Another Stunning Strike For Cork

Saturday, 28th May 2022 10:08 Blues youngster Matt Healy struck a spectacular winner for his loan club Cork City as they won 1-0 away at Galway United last night. Healy, 20, smashed into the top corner from 25 yards to seal three points for the Leesiders, who are second in the League of Ireland First Division table (Irish second tier). The goal was the midfielder’s fourth for Cork, who are managed by unrelated ex-Town man Colin Healy, in 11 starts and three sub appearances and was by no means his first impressive strike. Midfielder Healy joined Cork in January and in May his spell was extended to the end of the Irish season in October. It’s understood Town have taken up the option for a further season included in the one-year contract Healy signed last summer. 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 🚀



Matt Healy doesn’t do ordinary goals.#CCFC84 | #WeAreCity pic.twitter.com/vXOHLFn44U — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) May 27, 2022 Not a bad week for Matt Healy! 🚀#CCFC84 | #WeAreCity pic.twitter.com/K3jQgGEOsF — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) April 24, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Positive_Vibes added 10:29 - May 28

Looks like one for the future. We could have done with some of those strikes last season. 1

irishtim added 10:31 - May 28

Mighty Stuff Matt. Keep them going for my home club and come back to Ipswich and bang them in.

0

emergencylime added 10:33 - May 28

Cork have taken top spot off Galway with that win.



If he keeps this up, he could be a good option post-WC break. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments