On-Loan Healy Hits Another Stunning Strike For Cork
Saturday, 28th May 2022 10:08
Blues youngster Matt Healy struck a spectacular winner for his loan club Cork City as they won 1-0 away at Galway United last night.
Healy, 20, smashed into the top corner from 25 yards to seal three points for the Leesiders, who are second in the League of Ireland First Division table (Irish second tier).
The goal was the midfielder’s fourth for Cork, who are managed by unrelated ex-Town man Colin Healy, in 11 starts and three sub appearances and was by no means his first impressive strike.
Midfielder Healy joined Cork in January and in May his spell was extended to the end of the Irish season in October.
It’s understood Town have taken up the option for a further season included in the one-year contract Healy signed last summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
