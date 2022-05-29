U23s at Chelmsford in Pre-Season

Sunday, 29th May 2022 21:54

Town’s U23s will play a friendly against Chelmsford City at their Melbourne Stadium on Wednesday 20th July (KO 7.45pm).

The teams met in pre-season last summer when the National League South side won 3-1. Kayden Jackson levelled for Town after former Norwich frontman and one-time Blues trialist Simeon Jackson had put the Essex team ahead.

Ex-Town U18s striker and 2005 FA Youth Cup winner Charlie Sheringham and Adebola Oluwo netted the second and third for the Clarets.

U23s friendlies at Stowmarket Town on Friday 8th July and Hastings United have previously been announced.

Town are close to revealing details of the Blues’ pre-season friendly programme, which is set to include two games at Portman Road.





Photo: Action Images