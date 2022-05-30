Current and Former Players on Town Stand at Suffolk Show

Signing sessions with current and former players will be taking place at the Town stand at the Suffolk Show on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defender Luke Woolfenden and ex-midfielder Simon Milton will be at the club’s main stand, number 184, on Tuesday from 2pm to take part in a signing session.

On Wednesday, forward Conor Chaplin and Wembley 2000 skipper Matt Holland will be there from 2.30pm.

In addition, Blues legends Mick Mills, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman and John Wark will also be at the show between the club stand and BBC Suffolk’s, number 185.

As well as the main Town stand, the Community Trust will also be present at stand number 203 and the Ipswich Town Heritage Society will be at 367.

The Heritage Society, which is run by Liz and Tim Edwards, will be in the marquee opposite the main entrance and will be part of the Platinum Years celebration of the Queen's Jubilee, telling the story of the club from 1936, the year it turned professional.

Tickets for the Suffolk Show, which is being held at Trinity Park for the first time since 2019, are still available to purchase here.





Photo: Matchday Images