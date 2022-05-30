Ladapo: Buzzing to Have Signed

Monday, 30th May 2022 19:44 New Blues striker Freddie Ladapo says he’s buzzing to have signed for Town. The 29-year-old, who was released by Rotherham at the end of the season, will join the Blues on a three-year deal once his Millers contract is up at the end of June. “I am buzzing to have signed for the club,” Ladapo told the club site. “Ipswich Town has great history and great fans, and I can't wait to get out there at Portman Road. “I've enjoyed seeing the stadium closer up today, as have my family, and I am looking forward to playing here as a home player. “The manager was a great influence in me coming here. We have had great conversations and we get on really well. “I thoroughly enjoy listening to him talk about his thought processes, views and objectives as they fit in with mine. It really helps when you connect with a manager and I can't wait to work with him. “The plan next season is to score goals and help the Club achieve its goals. I will give it my all and work hard for the side. I want to help the group and drive the standards.”



Photo: ITFC



