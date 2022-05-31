U18s Manager Atay Resigns

Tuesday, 31st May 2022 10:09 TWTD understands Town U18s manager Adem Atay has resigned after four years in the role. Cambridge-born Atay, 36, has been at the club for 17 years in total, first as an academy player between 2002 and 2005 and for the last 14 as a coach at Playford Road working his way up the ranks to the U18s. This season the youngsters enjoyed an impressive campaign, carrying off the Professional Development League Cup by thrashing Coventry 7-0 at Portman Road while finishing fourth in the league having been in contention for the top two and the end-of-season play-offs for most of the year. The U18s reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2020/21 before being narrowly defeated 2-1 by Liverpool when they also finished second in Professional Development League Two South, the previous season having been terminated due to the pandemic. In 2018/19, Atay’s first campaign in charge, the U18s reached the play-offs after finishing second in Professional Development League Two South. Town currently have a number of senior vacancies at Playford Road with U23s manager Kieron Dyer having handed in his notice in March and academy manager Lee O’Neill having left the club at the end of the season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 10:18 - May 31

We’ll just maybe there’s an interesting reset going on throughout , and if so we shan’t be privy to the reasons ,nor able to discern the future and direction for a little while .

Whatever ,we should wish those departing every success in the future and give thanks for their exceptional contributions at ITFC .

COYB 6

BlueBlood90 added 10:28 - May 31

Adam has done a great job with the U18s. Wish him well. 6

brendenward35 added 10:35 - May 31

Wouldn't surprise me if his looking to step up and has been offered a 1st team coaching role in another club as he deserves it with all the hard work and what his achieved at Town. Wishing Adam all the very best 10

beachcomber added 10:43 - May 31

You will be sadly missed, Adem, by the players and their parents. I have had the pleasure of knowing you for several years as we moved up the age groups. You have always been up front with the boys and honest with us as parents, always approachable and had the boys’ welfare and development at the forefront in all our dealings with you. Thank you. We wish you all the very best wherever you go next. 7

ArnieM added 10:47 - May 31

Old staff being gradually edged out ? 0

Bazza8564 added 10:47 - May 31

Feels like a real shame, unless of course we have an Academy Director with staff coming in, which would explain it..... 0

bigolconnor added 10:48 - May 31

That’s a shame. I really like the idea of him and he seems like a true professional . 17 years at the club with good results. Who’s next? Klug? I hope not. It’s good to have at least some proper Ipswich folk at the club. I understand the reset but Dyer and now Atay both resigned, they were not fired and replaced. I suppose it’s difficult to have that same sense of belonging amid so much change. Good luck to you Adem Atay, I’m sure you’ll be an asset to someone else. 1

emergencylime added 10:56 - May 31

All the best Adem, a first team coaching role is imminent, i hope. 0

abandon_hope1978 added 10:57 - May 31

Not surprised by this. The cosy existence of O’Neil, Dyer and Atay’s regime at the academy finally comes to a grinding halt. Heard so many stories of issues that have been conveniently swept under the carpet during the tenure of these 3. New management obviously seen through these and they’ve chosen to leave before being pushed. A lot of great coaching staff left due to these 3 over the years. Yes, we have been pretty successful under their stewardship, but the future will be much brighter without them. -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments