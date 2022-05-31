U18s Manager Atay Resigns
Tuesday, 31st May 2022 10:09
TWTD understands Town U18s manager Adem Atay has resigned after four years in the role.
Cambridge-born Atay, 36, has been at the club for 17 years in total, first as an academy player between 2002 and 2005 and for the last 14 as a coach at Playford Road working his way up the ranks to the U18s.
This season the youngsters enjoyed an impressive campaign, carrying off the Professional Development League Cup by thrashing Coventry 7-0 at Portman Road while finishing fourth in the league having been in contention for the top two and the end-of-season play-offs for most of the year.
The U18s reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2020/21 before being narrowly defeated 2-1 by Liverpool when they also finished second in Professional Development League Two South, the previous season having been terminated due to the pandemic.
In 2018/19, Atay’s first campaign in charge, the U18s reached the play-offs after finishing second in Professional Development League Two South.
Town currently have a number of senior vacancies at Playford Road with U23s manager Kieron Dyer having handed in his notice in March and academy manager Lee O’Neill having left the club at the end of the season.
Photo: Matchday Images
