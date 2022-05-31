Friendly Double-Header at AFC Wimbledon
Tuesday, 31st May 2022 11:25
Town have announced double-header pre-season men’s and women’s friendlies against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Saturday 16th July.
Kieran McKenna’s side will take on the Dons, who were relegated to League Two at the end of 2021/22, at 2.30pm with ITFC Women facing the same opposition at 4.45pm.
Fans will be able to purchase one ticket for both matches with full details to follow.
Last season in League One, Town won 2-0 at Plough Lane with Wes Burns on the scoresheet twice. At Portman Road the teams drew 2-2, ex-Don Joe Pigott having netted from the spot and Burns having added a second before the visitors hit back twice to draw.
The Tractor Girls beat the Dons, who finished third in the fourth tier FA WNL Division One South East last season, 2-0 in an FA Cup tie at Plough Lane in December.
The men’s game is their first friendly to be announced with the players due to report back to Playford Road on June 20th.
McKenna’s side, who are set to spend a week training at Loughborough University, are expected to play two friendlies at Portman Road in addition to a number of other matches some of them behind closed doors.
