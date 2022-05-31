McKenna Looking Forward to Working With Proven Goalscorer Ladapo

Tuesday, 31st May 2022 14:11 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he’s really looking forward to working with “proven goalscorer” Freddie Ladapo, who is joining on a three-year deal at the end of his Rotherham contract. The 29-year-old free agent is McKenna’s first senior signing since he took over in December last year. “Freddie is a proven goalscorer and will bring certain qualities to the group,” McKenna told the club site. “He knows where the back of the net is and we're delighted to have him on board. He wants to be a part of our project here. He has certainly bought into the project. “He's a bubbly and outgoing character and he will fit in well. We need personalities and experience like he has. “He will bring his own ways of doing things to the group and it should be a good mix. I'm really looking forward to working with him.” Romford-born Ladapo scored 41 goals in 78 starts and 45 sub appearances in his three seasons with the Millers, 17 in his first in League One, nine in the Championship the following year and 15 in League One last season.

Photo: ITFC



