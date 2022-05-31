Town XI in Friendly Action at Bury

Tuesday, 31st May 2022 15:34

A Blues XI will play Bury Town in a pre-season friendly at the Atalian Servest Stadium on Saturday 16th July (KO 3pm).

With the first team in action at AFC Wimbledon the same afternoon, it’s likely an U23s team will face the West Suffolk Isthmian League side.

The teams will play for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy for the second time, Bury having lifted it last summer following a 5-3 on-penalties victory after a 1-1 draw.

The trophy is dedicated to Martin Swallow (pictured above left with former Supporters Club chairman Mark Ramsay), who was recently appointed the chairman of the Town Supporters Club and has worked as the PA man, steward and hospitality at Bury where he has also driven the team bus, for his outstanding contribution to the two clubs.





Photo: ITFC