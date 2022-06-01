TWTD Questionnaire 2021/22 Results Now Online

Wednesday, 1st Jun 2022 11:22

TWTD’s seventies-style supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has been fired up once again and the results of the TWTD Questionnaire 2021/22 are now available.

This year 2,014 fans took part, a few hundred up on last summer, a significant cross-section of the club’s support.

To read this year’s results and to look back at the TWTD Questionnaire from the previous 14 seasons, click here. There is a comments section on each question where you can add your thoughts.

Many thanks to all those who took the time to answer all or even some of the questions. As ever, the results will be passed on to the club.





Photo: Blair Ferguson