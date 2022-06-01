Debutant Burns Starts For Wales

Wednesday, 1st Jun 2022 15:42 Town wing-back Wes Burns has been handed his Wales debut in this evening’s UEFA Nations League tie against Poland in Wroclaw (KO 5pm, live on S4C or Premier 1 HD). Burns, 27, was a late call into the squad, which has been at a training camp in Portugal for the last week, the third time he has been selected for a senior party having previously been included in 2015 and 2016 without playing a game. Also in the XI facing the Poles are former Town striker Kieffer Moore, ex-Blues loanee Jonny Williams and Ipswich-born Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell. Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott, 19, was named on the bench for Indonesia for their friendly against Bangladesh in Bandung, which kicked-off at 2.30pm, and has come on to win his second cap at half-time with the scoreline 0-0.

Photo: Pagepix



BoxerBlue added 15:48 - Jun 1

Go on Burns Lad!! 💪💪 0

Foreverdon_Blue added 15:52 - Jun 1

Congratulations Wes, very well deserved! 👍 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 15:54 - Jun 1

Good lad thoroughly deserved for a brilliant season 3

wkj added 15:58 - Jun 1

Get in lad! The welsh thought they had it good with Bale... they ain't seen Wes yet! 1

MickMillsTash added 16:08 - Jun 1

Oggy Oggy Oggy

Good Luck to Burns but Hope he loses



Come on Ukraine! 1

martin587 added 16:30 - Jun 1

Fantastic. 0

