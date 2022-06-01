Burns Impresses on Wales Debut

Wednesday, 1st Jun 2022 19:02 Town wing-back Wes Burns won his first senior international cap as Wales were beaten 2-1 by Poland in a UEFA Nations League tie in Wroclaw, former Blues loanee Jonny Williams the scorer of the Welsh goal. Burns, 27, started at left wing-back, rather than his usual right, and enjoyed a very good debut before being replaced in the 62nd minute. The former Fleetwood man wasn’t too far away from a goal in the first half when he shot wide from the edge of the box. Williams, who had a number of spells on loan at Portman Road during Mick McCarthy's time as boss, put Wales ahead on 52 but the Poles hit back via Jakub Kaminski 20 minutes later and Karol Swiderski five minutes from time. Former Wales international Danny Gabbidon, writing on BBC Online, praised Burns’s display during the first half. “I’ve been really impressed with the play of Wes Burns so far, really good on the ball, really confident, looking to link with the front players,” he said. “Defensively every time Poland have got in crossing situations he's tucked in alongside Rhys Norrington-Davies.” Burns has further chances to add to his caps with Wales facing Scotland or Ukraine - who meet this evening - for a place in the World Cup finals on Sunday. If they win, the Welsh will reach the finals for the first time since 1958. Wales then continue their Nations League campaign against the Netherlands at Cardiff on Wednesday 8th June and away on Tuesday 14th June, before a home match against Belgium on Saturday 11th June. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The 69th player to represent his country while at #itfc.



📸 @Cymru pic.twitter.com/h5YgmWtsIl — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 1, 2022

Photo: TWTD



OliveR16 added 19:05 - Jun 1

If we could clone Wes we would solve our left side problem it seems. 2

runningout added 19:08 - Jun 1

WB close to man of match today!! 0

Blue_Armee added 19:22 - Jun 1

Really don’t like seeing Wes in those colours.



However congratulations on an impressive international debut. 2

gosblue added 19:33 - Jun 1

Clean sheet for Wes. Subbed at 1-0. Clutching at straws a bit but hey-ho! Well played Wes. 0

