Burns Impresses on Wales Debut
Wednesday, 1st Jun 2022 19:02
Town wing-back Wes Burns won his first senior international cap as Wales were beaten 2-1 by Poland in a UEFA Nations League tie in Wroclaw, former Blues loanee Jonny Williams the scorer of the Welsh goal.
Burns, 27, started at left wing-back, rather than his usual right, and enjoyed a very good debut before being replaced in the 62nd minute. The former Fleetwood man wasn’t too far away from a goal in the first half when he shot wide from the edge of the box.
Williams, who had a number of spells on loan at Portman Road during Mick McCarthy's time as boss, put Wales ahead on 52 but the Poles hit back via Jakub Kaminski 20 minutes later and Karol Swiderski five minutes from time.
Former Wales international Danny Gabbidon, writing on BBC Online, praised Burns’s display during the first half.
“I’ve been really impressed with the play of Wes Burns so far, really good on the ball, really confident, looking to link with the front players,” he said.
“Defensively every time Poland have got in crossing situations he's tucked in alongside Rhys Norrington-Davies.”
Burns has further chances to add to his caps with Wales facing Scotland or Ukraine - who meet this evening - for a place in the World Cup finals on Sunday. If they win, the Welsh will reach the finals for the first time since 1958.
Wales then continue their Nations League campaign against the Netherlands at Cardiff on Wednesday 8th June and away on Tuesday 14th June, before a home match against Belgium on Saturday 11th June.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]