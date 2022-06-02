McKenna: Dom's a Great Addition to the Squad

Thursday, 2nd Jun 2022 00:32 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has praised new recruit Dom Ball’s experience, physical attributes, character and professionalism, the former QPR midfielder having signed a two-year deal at Portman Road on Wednesday. The 26-year-old will become the second free agent to join this summer once his QPR contract is up at the end of the month, striker Freddie Ladapo’s recruitment following his release by Rotherham having been announced on Monday. McKenna, who previously worked with Ball during his time in Tottenham’s academy, is pleased to have made two additions early in the summer with the squad due back at Playford Road for the start of pre-season training on Monday 20th June. “Dom has a good level of experience and brings physical attributes to the squad,” McKenna told the club site. “He has a fantastic character and he will bring a competitive mentality and professionalism to the group as well. “As a versatile player he is a great addition to the squad. He is also at an age where he really wants to be part of a successful project and play his part. “In terms of his playing style, he brings a real maturity and understanding to his performances. “He is a strong player as well, which is particularly important in this division while also being able to win the ball back and distribute it well. “It's great that we have already brought two players in and we want to prepare the squad early so we have a settled group for pre-season.”

Photo: TWTD



arc added 00:51 - Jun 2

McKenna is so interesting to listen to: every word matters. His emphasis on strength and toughness in both these two signings is telling. And right, quite frankly—we need to be tough to get out of this division. 0

