Burns: Wales Debut Will Live With Me Forever

Thursday, 2nd Jun 2022 14:49 Blues wing-back Wes Burns says the experience of making his full debut for Wales in last night’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat in Poland will live with him forever. The 27-year-old started for Robert Page’s side and impressed before being replaced in the 62nd minute of the game in Wroclaw. “Just being a part of it, the whole experience was a massive learning curve and it’s one that will live with me forever,” Burns told the official Town website. “It’s been a lifelong dream to represent my country. I wasn’t expecting it to come as soon as it did. I thought I might have been given an opportunity off the bench towards the end of this international campaign this month. “I’ve had a few chats with the gaffer [Page] he’s been assuring me that I’ve been working hard in training and that I deserved my spot in the team.” Reflecting on the game, in which the Poles came from behind to win after former Blues loanee Jonny Williams had put Wales ahead, he added: “It’s always good to test yourself against the best. “Poland are a very strong international team with world class players at their disposal. I really enjoyed testing myself against them. “You can see how quickly they can punish you on the counter if you put a foot wrong and it was definitely an experience I’ll learn from.” Unbelievably proud to have made my full international debut!!!

Despite the result, plenty of positives to take !! Looking forward to a Sunday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@Cymru pic.twitter.com/aaa3d5eMIG — Wes Burns (@wesley__burns) June 1, 2022 Burns has chances to add to his caps with Wales facing Ukraine in a play-off for a place in the World Cup finals on Sunday (Sky Sports Football/Main Event, 5pm). If they win, the Welsh will reach the finals for the first time since 1958. Wales then continue their Nations League campaign against the Netherlands at Cardiff on Wednesday 8th June and away on Tuesday 14th June, before a home match against Belgium on Saturday 11th June. “Full focus is now on Sunday’s game against Ukraine,” Burns continued. “We’ll prepare as normal. For me, it’s just a case of keeping my head down, working hard and showing the boss that he can rely on me and trust me if selected.”

Photo: Action Images



LegendofthePhoenix added 14:53 - Jun 2

We are proud of you Wes. You played really well against Poland, doing your box to box stuff as you do. Wales were better with you on the field, and hopefully you will get game time against Ukraine. For me it's a good outcome on Sunday whoever wins. 2

martin587 added 14:54 - Jun 2

Fully deserved Wes.Treasure the moment. 1

Suffolkboy added 15:03 - Jun 2

It must be almost the pinnacle of every sportsman’s ambition to be recognised as good enough to represent their country ; to then achieve squad selection and actually appear is a wonderful moment !

Congratulations to WB , every ITFC supporter will be proud of you too ,and want to share in your greatest professional pleasure to date !

COYB 0

tractorboybig added 15:10 - Jun 2

sad part is that if he shines he will be off to greener pastures 0

arc added 15:15 - Jun 2

Well done, Wes. I hope you get to wear a _red_ Wales shirt on Sunday! :-) 0

