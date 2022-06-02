Burns: Wales Debut Will Live With Me Forever
Thursday, 2nd Jun 2022 14:49
Blues wing-back Wes Burns says the experience of making his full debut for Wales in last night’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat in Poland will live with him forever.
The 27-year-old started for Robert Page’s side and impressed before being replaced in the 62nd minute of the game in Wroclaw.
“Just being a part of it, the whole experience was a massive learning curve and it’s one that will live with me forever,” Burns told the official Town website.
“It’s been a lifelong dream to represent my country. I wasn’t expecting it to come as soon as it did. I thought I might have been given an opportunity off the bench towards the end of this international campaign this month.
“I’ve had a few chats with the gaffer [Page] he’s been assuring me that I’ve been working hard in training and that I deserved my spot in the team.”
Reflecting on the game, in which the Poles came from behind to win after former Blues loanee Jonny Williams had put Wales ahead, he added: “It’s always good to test yourself against the best.
“Poland are a very strong international team with world class players at their disposal. I really enjoyed testing myself against them.
“You can see how quickly they can punish you on the counter if you put a foot wrong and it was definitely an experience I’ll learn from.”
Burns has chances to add to his caps with Wales facing Ukraine in a play-off for a place in the World Cup finals on Sunday (Sky Sports Football/Main Event, 5pm). If they win, the Welsh will reach the finals for the first time since 1958.
Wales then continue their Nations League campaign against the Netherlands at Cardiff on Wednesday 8th June and away on Tuesday 14th June, before a home match against Belgium on Saturday 11th June.
“Full focus is now on Sunday’s game against Ukraine,” Burns continued. “We’ll prepare as normal. For me, it’s just a case of keeping my head down, working hard and showing the boss that he can rely on me and trust me if selected.”
Photo: Action Images
