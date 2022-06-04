Norwegian Blues Win Supporters Cup For Third Time

Saturday, 4th Jun 2022 18:01

The Ipswich Town Supporters Club of Norway won the annual Supporters Cup for the third time in a row in Oslo this afternoon, beating Arsenal 4-2 in the final.

The tournament, which has been run by the Supporterunionen for Britisk Fotball for more than 20 years, is a six-a-side competition involving more than 1,000 Norwegian supporters of British clubs. This year, 29 teams took part.

In the group stage the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 3-0, then followed that up with an 8-0 hammering of Leeds 2, before Wolves were taken apart 6-0.

Stoke were beaten 4-2 in the next round, then Leeds were defeated 7-3 in the quarter-finals before an on-penalties victory over Wimbledon.

In the final, Andreas Mulelid Kvam netted twice and Sigurd Støbakk and Hogne Almås once each to retain the trophy for the third time.

Town won the tournament’s previous staging in 2019, when they thrashed Manchester City 6-0 in the final, having carried off the trophy for the first time when the defeated Chelsea 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Photo: ITSCON

Elwood added 19:09 - Jun 4

Nice to win something. 0