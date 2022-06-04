Norwegian Blues Win Supporters Cup For Third Time
Saturday, 4th Jun 2022 18:01
The Ipswich Town Supporters Club of Norway won the annual Supporters Cup for the third time in a row in Oslo this afternoon, beating Arsenal 4-2 in the final.
The tournament, which has been run by the Supporterunionen for Britisk Fotball for more than 20 years, is a six-a-side competition involving more than 1,000 Norwegian supporters of British clubs. This year, 29 teams took part.
In the group stage the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 3-0, then followed that up with an 8-0 hammering of Leeds 2, before Wolves were taken apart 6-0.
Stoke were beaten 4-2 in the next round, then Leeds were defeated 7-3 in the quarter-finals before an on-penalties victory over Wimbledon.
In the final, Andreas Mulelid Kvam netted twice and Sigurd Støbakk and Hogne Almås once each to retain the trophy for the third time.
Town won the tournament’s previous staging in 2019, when they thrashed Manchester City 6-0 in the final, having carried off the trophy for the first time when the defeated Chelsea 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Ipswich Town 2, the Blues’ second team, went out in the group phase after losing 2-0 to Newcastle, 4-0 to Derby and 7-1 to Wimbledon.
Photo: ITSCON
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]