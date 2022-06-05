Burns Left Out of Wales Squad For World Cup Play-Off

Sunday, 5th Jun 2022 10:25 Town wing-back Wes Burns has been left out of the 23-man Wales squad for this evening’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine in Cardiff (Sky Sports Football/Main Event, 5pm). Burns made his debut at left wing-back in Wednesday’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League tie in Poland and had hoped to be involved against the Ukrainians but with FIFA limiting World Cup matchday squads to 23, five of the 28 players currently with Wales have been left out, among them Burns. The 27-year-old has other chances to add to his caps following today’s game with Wales continuing their Nations League campaign against the Netherlands at Cardiff on Wednesday 8th June and away on Tuesday 14th June, before a home match against Belgium on Saturday 11th June. Former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, ex-loanee Jonny Williams and Brennan Johnson, son of 1990s Town striker David, are all in the squad as the Welsh look to qualify for the finals for the first time since 1958. Wales: 1 Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), 2 Chris Gunter (Unattached), 3 Neco Williams (Liverpool), 4 Ben Davies (Tottenham), 5 Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), 6 Joe Rodon (Tottenham), 7 Joe Allen (Stoke City), 8 Harry Wilson (Fulham), 9 Brennan Johnson (Nottm Forest), 10 Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), 11 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), 12 Danny Ward (Leicester City), 13 Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), 14 Connor Roberts (Burnley), 15 Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), 16 Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), 17 Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), 18 Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town), 19 Mark Harris (Cardiff City), 20 Daniel James (Leeds United), 21 Adam Davies (Sheffield United), 22 Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), 23 Rabbi Matondo (Schalke 04). Missing out: Oliver Denham (Cardiff City), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Wes Burns (Ipswich Town). Wes Burns yn adlewyrchu ar ennill ei gap cyntaf yn erbyn Gwlad Pwyl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@wesley__burns | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/6ckDQ1HBBY — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) June 4, 2022

Photo: TWTD



Powrigan added 10:35 - Jun 5

Sad for him, but glad for the club 5

Paddy39 added 10:38 - Jun 5

Great debut,. Unlucky not to be involved tonight. Look forward to seeing you rip up the turf at Portman Road next season. 3

Radlett_blue added 10:47 - Jun 5

Another reason to hope that Wales lose (and Ukraine win). 1

