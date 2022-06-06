Lengthy Ban For Tractor Girls' Defender Egan
Monday, 6th Jun 2022 18:29
Tractor Girls' defender Lucy Egan has been handed a 162-day suspension having been charged with misconduct by Suffolk FA.
Egan, 21, was dismissed for confronting the referee after the final whistle following the Blues’ 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth in their last game of 2021/22 in May.
A statement from ITFC Women said the ban takes effect immediately effect following an “altercation with the referee” at Pompey.
“With the charge backdated to the date of the offence, Lucy will not be available for Joe Sheehan’s side until 10th October,” it continued. “The club will be making no further comment at this time.”
Photo: Ross Halls
