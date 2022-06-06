Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Lengthy Ban For Tractor Girls' Defender Egan
Monday, 6th Jun 2022 18:29

Tractor Girls' defender Lucy Egan has been handed a 162-day suspension having been charged with misconduct by Suffolk FA.

Egan, 21, was dismissed for confronting the referee after the final whistle following the Blues’ 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth in their last game of 2021/22 in May.

A statement from ITFC Women said the ban takes effect immediately effect following an “altercation with the referee” at Pompey.

“With the charge backdated to the date of the offence, Lucy will not be available for Joe Sheehan’s side until 10th October,” it continued. “The club will be making no further comment at this time.”


Photo: Ross Halls



Tractorgirlforever added 19:01 - Jun 6
That seems a bit harsh
1

therein61 added 19:07 - Jun 6
How long did de'cannio get for pushing a ref on his rump!?
0

Freddies_Ears added 19:49 - Jun 6
Shows a bit of spirit!
0

dirtydingusmagee added 19:56 - Jun 6
you naughty naughty girl lol .
0


