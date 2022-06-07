Dobra Set to Add to U21s Caps

Tuesday, 7th Jun 2022 10:13 Town forward Armando Dobra looks set to add to his Albania U21 caps when his side take on England in a European Championships qualifier at Chesterfield this evening. The 21-year-old, who has previously won 10 U21s caps, scoring once, recently spent time training with the senior Albania squad having caught the eye of manager Edoardo Reja. The forward spent a frustrating spell on loan at Colchester during 2021/22. He is contracted to the Blues to the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. Albania’s youngsters, who are second bottom of the group and out of qualification contention, are in action again on Monday when they host Kosovo in Elbasan. Meanwhile, young keeper Lewis Ridd could win his sixth Wales U18s cap when his side take on hosts Croatia in a friendly tournament this evening. The 17-year-old and his team-mates subsequently take on England on Friday and Austria next Monday. Ridd, who spent time on loan at AFC Sudbury and Bury Town in 2021/22, is among the second-year scholars to have been offered professional terms by the Blues.

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 11:12 - Jun 7

He really needs to be playing regular club football somewhere to improve his game. He's got skill but needs a better allround game if he wants to play at football league level. A good example would be Wes Burns who's skill we all admire but fail to see the dirty work he does like tracking back to help his defence. With McKenna strengthening the team next season i cannot see Dobra getting anywhere near the first team squad. Unless Dobra improves his team play he'll always be in and out of teams and spending time on the bench. 0

