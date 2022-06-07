Dobra Red-Carded For Albania U21s

Tuesday, 7th Jun 2022 22:13 Blues forward Armando Dobra was sent off for two bookable offences as Albania’s U21s were beaten 3-0 by their England counterparts at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium. The 21-year-old, who was winning his 11th U21s cap, picked up both his cards for fouls on Everton’s Anthony Gordon, the first on 47 and the second with 11 minutes left on the clock. Dobra, who recently spent time training with the senior Albania squad having caught the eye of manager Edoardo Reja, will now miss next Monday’s game against Kosovo in Elbasan. The forward, who spent a frustrating spell on loan at Colchester during 2021/22, is contracted to the Blues to the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. Meanwhile, young Town keeper Lewis Ridd started and won his sixth Wales U18s cap as his side beat hosts Croatia 4-2 in their opening game at a friendly tournament this afternoon. The 17-year-old and his team-mates subsequently take on England on Friday and Austria next Monday. Ridd, who spent time on loan at AFC Sudbury and Bury Town in 2021/22, is among the second-year scholars to have been offered professional terms by the Blues.

Photo: Action Images



ITFC_96 added 22:21 - Jun 7

He desperately needs to have a good pre-season for his own sake. 0

