Humphreys Signs New Deal
Wednesday, 8th Jun 2022 15:24
Town teenager Cameron Humphreys has today signed a new three-year contract to extend his time at Portman Road.
The news will delight supporters after the 18-year-old midfielder had attracted the attention of a host of Premier League admirers, with Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds, as well as Championship outfit Blackburn, all monitoring his progress last season.
Humphreys, who won the club’s Young Player of the Year accolade last season, became a full-time academy scholar in 2020 and only signed his first pro deal a year ago.
His senior debut came in August last year in the 1-0 home defeat by Newport County in the EFL Cup and he made three further sub appearances during the season, including his league debut on the final day of the season, the 4-0 thrashing of Charlton, in which he created James Norwood's goal.
The new deal ties Humphreys to Town until the summer of 2025.
