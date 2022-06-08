Humphreys Signs New Deal

Wednesday, 8th Jun 2022 15:24 Town teenager Cameron Humphreys has today signed a new three-year contract to extend his time at Portman Road. The news will delight supporters after the 18-year-old midfielder had attracted the attention of a host of Premier League admirers, with Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds, as well as Championship outfit Blackburn, all monitoring his progress last season. Humphreys, who won the club’s Young Player of the Year accolade last season, became a full-time academy scholar in 2020 and only signed his first pro deal a year ago. His senior debut came in August last year in the 1-0 home defeat by Newport County in the EFL Cup and he made three further sub appearances during the season, including his league debut on the final day of the season, the 4-0 thrashing of Charlton, in which he created James Norwood's goal. The new deal ties Humphreys to Town until the summer of 2025. Delighted to sign a new deal @IpswichTown 💙 https://t.co/Qn2nfjIY4q — Cameron Humphreys (@cam_humphreys) June 8, 2022

ITFC and Matchday Images



snotbucket added 15:38 - Jun 8

Great news. Looking forward to seeing him push for a place in the starting lineup. Looks really promising from the little I've seen of him. 1

FarnboroBlue added 15:39 - Jun 8

Who's the guy on the right? Ashton's stunt double? 2

Millsey added 15:46 - Jun 8

Brilliant news as this lad will go along way in the game💙 0

iaintaylorx added 15:51 - Jun 8

Amazing to hear, this lad looks a really outstanding player! I’m just so, so happy things around the club are exciting and hearing what Woolfy said earlier today is incredible, considering where we were going under previous ownership and management! Just goes to show the right manager and staff behind him, combined with the backing of owners who really are passionate about bringing success, can bring happiness and promise to the future!!



Huge season ahead and one which I’ve never been more excited for!! 0

CaptainAhab added 16:12 - Jun 8

Excellent news, hopefully we'll see much more of him next season 0

Bazza8564 added 16:24 - Jun 8

Quality player great news. 0

