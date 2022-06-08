Humphreys: It's Only the Beginning

Wednesday, 8th Jun 2022 19:09 Midfielder Cameron Humphreys is delighted to have signed a new three-year deal with the Blues and says there’s much more he wants to do at Portman Road. The 18-year-old, who has been with the Blues since the U8s, made his first senior appearances during 2021/22 while mainly featuring for the U23s as they won the Professional Development League Two South title and also starring for the U18s as they beat Coventry City 7-0 in the final of the PDL Cup at Portman Road last month. His performances for Town attracted the interest of plenty of sides from higher divisions, most notably Tottenham, but with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leeds and Blackburn also among those to have taken note of his displays. “I’m delighted, I’m really happy to sign a new deal with the club,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “It’s the only club I’ve played for, so happy to stay here. I’ve enjoyed my time so far and I hope that continues. “I’ve had a really good time through the academy, been successful with teams more recently with the U18s and the U23s. “I’ve really enjoyed being in and around the building, working with all the different coaches, they’ve really helped me. “But I’m just getting started, I want to keep learning, keep getting better and hopefully that’s what I can do over the next year or two.” He added: “It’s only the beginning, I’ve got so much more I want to do at Ipswich Town, which is why I’ve stayed. I want to keep developing and keep getting better.”

Photo: Matchday Images



