U18s Friendly at Felixstowe & Walton

Wednesday, 8th Jun 2022 19:15

Town’s U18s will play a pre-season friendly away against Felixstowe & Walton’s senior side at the Goldstar Ground on Saturday 6th August (KO 3pm).

A fixture against the Seasiders has been a regular feature of pre-season in recent seasons with the Blues’ U18s having been beaten 3-1 in last year’s game, Tyrese Osbourne having scored the Town goal.

As reported last month, U18s manager Adem Atay has resigned from his role and the Blues are on the lookout for his replacement.





Photo: Action Images