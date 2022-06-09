Holy Set to Join Carlisle

Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 10:07 Released Town keeper Tomas Holy is reportedly set to join League Two Carlisle United. Holy, 30, left the Blues at the end of the season having spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan at Port Vale having previously had a short stint on an emergency spell at Cambridge United earlier in the campaign. Now, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Holy is set to sign for the Cumbrians. The 6ft 9in tall Czech made 65 appearances for Town, only three in 2021/22, all in cups. He kept 28 clean sheets during his time with the Blues.

leftie1972 added 10:08 - Jun 9

Good luck to you Tomas 4

NthQldITFC added 10:10 - Jun 9

Thanks, and good luck Tomáš. I expect you'll be able to see over Hadrian's Wall. 1

Europablue added 10:22 - Jun 9

It's a shame things didn't work out for him. I was very happy to hear that he had signed for us. He was a decent player and put in a lot of effort and had a good relationship with the fans. Walton is nailed on no. 1, so not much opportunity to stay at ITFC. 0

Uhlenbeek added 10:28 - Jun 9

Im pleased to hear he has found himself a new club. It must be a worrying time of year for out of contract players at league 2 level quality. Always came across as a good man, I hope he does well.



And very happy with having Walton as our number 1!! 0

