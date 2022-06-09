Holy Set to Join Carlisle
Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 10:07
Released Town keeper Tomas Holy is reportedly set to join League Two Carlisle United.
Holy, 30, left the Blues at the end of the season having spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan at Port Vale having previously had a short stint on an emergency spell at Cambridge United earlier in the campaign.
Now, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Holy is set to sign for the Cumbrians.
The 6ft 9in tall Czech made 65 appearances for Town, only three in 2021/22, all in cups. He kept 28 clean sheets during his time with the Blues.
Photo: Action Images
