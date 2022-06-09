Sheeran Extends Shirt Sponsorship

Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 10:37

Framlingham-based pop star Ed Sheeran will continue his sponsorship of the Blues’ men’s and women’s first teams during 2022/23.

Lifelong Town supporter Sheeran began his sponsorship last summer and his Mathematics Tourlogo which appeared on last season’s home and away shirts again set to feature during the campaign ahead.

The Blues sold more home shirts last season than in any of the previous 15 seasons, doubling the 2020/21 figure.

Sheeran, who has had 13 UK number ones, told the club site: “I am delighted to be sponsoring Ipswich Town for another season.

“The club and the local community mean a lot to me and I always try to get back to Portman Road whenever I’m back in Suffolk. See you next season.”

Blues CEO Mark Ashton added: “It is fantastic that Ed has agreed to continue his sponsorship of the first-team shirts.

“Ed is a passionate fan of the club and the community of Suffolk. We will continue to work with him and his team to build what is already a strong and exciting relationship.

“We are grateful for his continued support, and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road again soon.”

Rosie Richardson, Town’s director of sales, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ed has agreed to continue sponsoring the home and away shirts next season.

“We are excited to see what the future holds, and we are thrilled to continue the collaboration.”

Last summer Sheeran revealed that he received a Portman Road executive box as part of the deal, while he was also given a player tracksuit featuring his initials and number of shirts. The 31-year-old was handed squad number 17 for 2021/22.

Prior to that, in 2019, Town shirts with Sheeran’s Divide logo were on sale during his series of Chantry Park concerts.

Town are set to announce their new kits next week, the deal with long-running supplier adidas having ended this month.





Photo: Matchday Images

JackSted added 10:37 - Jun 9

Great news! 0

superblues9 added 10:42 - Jun 9

Brilliant news ! C’mon Ed 0