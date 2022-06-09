No Blues Interest in Hylton
Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 14:02
TWTD understands that contrary to reports Town have no interest in Luton striker Danny Hylton.
The 33-year-old is out of contract and expected to move on this summer with Football Insider claiming the Blues, Portsmouth and Charlton are all keen.
However, we understand Town are not among those eyeing former Oxford and Aldershot man Hylton.
The Blues signed Freddie Ladapo following his Rotherham release at the end of last month but will be looking to add further to their attacking options over the summer.
Meanwhile, released Town left-back Bailey Clements has been linked with a reunion with former Blues manager Paul Cook at Chesterfield.
