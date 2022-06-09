No Blues Interest in Hylton

Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 14:02 TWTD understands that contrary to reports Town have no interest in Luton striker Danny Hylton. The 33-year-old is out of contract and expected to move on this summer with Football Insider claiming the Blues, Portsmouth and Charlton are all keen. However, we understand Town are not among those eyeing former Oxford and Aldershot man Hylton. The Blues signed Freddie Ladapo following his Rotherham release at the end of last month but will be looking to add further to their attacking options over the summer. Meanwhile, released Town left-back Bailey Clements has been linked with a reunion with former Blues manager Paul Cook at Chesterfield.



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bigolconnor added 14:08 - Jun 9

Good. His “highlights” are awful and he’s old, not “young and hungry”. 1

henryblue added 14:10 - Jun 9

Under Evans he’d already be through the door. We don’t sign over-the-hill wage sponges anymore. 4

Linkboy13 added 14:14 - Jun 9

How can Hylton have any highlights he ain't got no hair? 5

arc added 14:26 - Jun 9

One of my best friends is a Luton fan, so I have seen quite a bit of Hylton over the last few years. He's a Norwood type—a real pest who opposition fans loathe and with the habit of turning up with a goal at a crucial moment. But he was only playing off the bench this last season—he doesn't have the legs for a full campaign; I cannot imagine us being interested at all. 0

Mediocre_Quick added 14:47 - Jun 9

Thank christ 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments