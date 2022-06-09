Long-Serving Tractor Girl Departs

Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 15:12 Long-serving Ipswich Town Women’s defender Lindsey Cooper is leaving the club this summer. The 32-year-old has been with the club for 16 years having joined the Centre of Excellence in 2006 and went on to play 210 games - second behind all-time top appearance-maker Amanda Crump who played six more - and score 34 times. A key figure in the side over the years despite taking two breaks from the game as she started a family, Cooper was on the fringes during 2021/22, making only four appearances. Town manager Joe Sheehan said: “Lindsey has been a huge influence in the growth and progression of women's football at Ipswich Town. “Her experience played a huge role in our team's success over the last few years, and her ability to help guide and support with younger players' development through her leadership and communication is unmatched. “She's a fabulous footballer and someone who could have had a long career as a professional had she been born 10 years later. “Juggling work, a family and training during the most progressive times at our football club isn’t easy and something Lindsey tried to do to continue her love of playing for our club. She will forever be embedded in our club's history.” Also moving on this summer is forward Issy Bryant, who has taken up the offer of a scholarship at the University of North Carolina Wilmington in the United States. The 18-year-old England youth international made five senior appearances for the Blues.

Photo: Ross Halls



