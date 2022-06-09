Norwich and Fulham For U23s in Pre-Season

Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 16:51 Matches against Norwich, Fulham and Coggeshall have been added to the U23s’ friendly programme. The U23s will face Coggeshall on Wednesday 6th July (KO 7.45pm), while home games against their Fulham and Norwich counterparts have been scheduled for Saturday 23rd July and Friday 29th July at Playford Road (KOs TBC). Games at Leiston, Hastings, Stowmarket and Bury Town have previously been announced by the home clubs. The fixture at Chelmsford on Wednesday 20th July the Clarets recently announced as against the U23s is not included on Town’s list of U23s and so would appear to be against another Blues XI, presumably the U18s. A full list of the pre-season fixtures which have been announced up to now at first team, U23 and U18 levels can be found here.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Cakeman added 17:11 - Jun 9

Is Lowestoft no longer in Suffolk? All parts of county appear to be covered by ITFC but once again the far North-Eastern corner of the county is forgotten. 0

