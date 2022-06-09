Tractor Girls Issue Retained List
Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 17:18
Ipswich Town Women have issued their retained list ahead of the 2022/23 FAWNL Southern Premier Division season.
The Blues have taken up options on eight players, while three - Issy Bryant, Lindsey Cooper and Silvana Flores - are departing.
Existing Players Under Contract
Paige Peake
Contracted Players With Options Taken
Zoe Barratt
Non-Contracted Senior Players Retained
Maria Boswell
Academy Players Graduating To Senior Team
Summer Hughes
Third-Year Academy Players
Nia Evans
Second-Year Academy Players
Sarah Brasero-Carreira
Departing
Issy Bryant
Photo: Ross Halls
