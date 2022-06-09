Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls Issue Retained List
Thursday, 9th Jun 2022 17:18

Ipswich Town Women have issued their retained list ahead of the 2022/23 FAWNL Southern Premier Division season.

The Blues have taken up options on eight players, while three - Issy Bryant, Lindsey Cooper and Silvana Flores - are departing.

Existing Players Under Contract

Paige Peake
Sophie Peskett

Contracted Players With Options Taken

Zoe Barratt
Maddie Biggs
Anna Grey
Eloise King
Abbie Lafayette
Sarah Quantrill
Natasha Thomas
Blue Wilson

Non-Contracted Senior Players Retained

Maria Boswell
Lucy Egan
Bonnie Horwood
Eva Hubbard
Abbie Jackson
Leonie Jackson
Kyra Robertson
Olivia Smith

Academy Players Graduating To Senior Team

Summer Hughes
Lucy O'Brien

Third-Year Academy Players

Nia Evans
Nina Meollo
Sara Smith-Walter

Second-Year Academy Players

Sarah Brasero-Carreira
Zynia Delglyn
Lauren Hailes
Ella-Mae Hakes
Abbi Smith
Zofia Szczech
Leonie Telford
Elizabeth Way
Megan Wearing

Departing

Issy Bryant
Lindsey Cooper
Silvana Flores


Photo: Ross Halls



arc added 17:29 - Jun 9
Silvana Flores, we hardly knew ye. (Is there a story there?—I thought she was supposed to be the next great thing.)
bigolconnor added 17:58 - Jun 9
She was only here on loan
