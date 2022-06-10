Community Trust Now Ipswich Town Foundation

Friday, 10th Jun 2022 12:24 Town’s Community Trust is changing its name to the Ipswich Town Foundation. Town relaunched the Community Trust in August 2019 and since then has expanded from three full-time staff to nearly 30. It engages with around 7,000 children and vulnerable adults every week under a board, which includes former Town skipper Matt Holland and current players Conor Chaplin and Natasha Thomas. Its current initiatives include boys’ and girls’ development camps each school holiday, disability sport, the FanZone, soccer schools running for more than 25 days a year, walking football and the Golden Days Café for those living with dementia, their carers and those bereaved, which held its first session earlier this week. Town say the change of name is aimed at providing a more modern approach to its work. Jason Curtis, head of community, told the club site: “It was a unanimous vote from all of the trustees. “We feel that it is a name that modernises us, will increase exposure, and create lots more interest in the Foundation moving forwards. I think it will open a lot more doors for us.” Blues CEO Mark Ashton added: "The club’s Community Trust was relaunched around three years ago and the team have completed some fantastic work. “What we would like to do now is take it to the next stage. Moving to Foundation status allows us to deliver a far more diverse programme of activities and engage with far more people in our local community. The Foundation, as the Trust did, will sit at the forefront of everything that we do.”

Photo: ITFC



