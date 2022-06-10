Five Subs in League Matches Next Season
Friday, 10th Jun 2022 14:31
EFL clubs will be able to use five substitutes in league matches during 2022/23, one of a number of changes approved for the new season at today’s EFL AGM.
Last season sides were able to field three of their seven subs, but while the number on the bench will remain the same, five can come on during the campaign ahead.
“For League matches during the 2021/22 season, clubs were able to field three substitutes from seven nominated,” an EFL statement reads.
“For all league fixtures going forward, clubs will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes on their team sheet with no more than five being able to take part in the match.
“Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the fixture and a club may make more than the one substitution at each of its three opportunities.
“Clubs may make substitutions at half-time and any substitutions made during this break will not count towards the maximum of three opportunities.”
In addition, the EFL will be allowing clubs to use their away or third strips at home when there is a clash which would make it difficult for colour blind supporters to tell the two teams apart.
“A home club will now be able to wear its 'away' or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.
“The amendment also allows clubs to further 'mix and match' elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes.
“The EFL will also play a more active role in helping clubs identify where a potential 'colour blind kit clash' may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance.”
The EFL has also made an amendment to its Owners’ and Directors’ Test: “The EFL has added an additional disqualifying condition in its Owners and Directors’ Test for those that have been convicted of a hate crime, which is defined as an offence that is considered to be aggravated in accordance with the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and the Sentencing Act 2020.”
Additionally, the EFL now requires clubs to include a mandatory article within their articles of association stating that the directors of the club may refuse to register the transfer of any share where: “The EFL has not confirmed its consent to the acquisition of control, the EFL has not confirmed that that such person is not liable to be disqualified, or if registering the transfer of any share would cause the club to breach any other equivalent rule or regulation of another body such as the Premier League or the Football Association.”
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]