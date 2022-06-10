Five Subs in League Matches Next Season

Friday, 10th Jun 2022 14:31 EFL clubs will be able to use five substitutes in league matches during 2022/23, one of a number of changes approved for the new season at today’s EFL AGM. Last season sides were able to field three of their seven subs, but while the number on the bench will remain the same, five can come on during the campaign ahead. “For League matches during the 2021/22 season, clubs were able to field three substitutes from seven nominated,” an EFL statement reads. “For all league fixtures going forward, clubs will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes on their team sheet with no more than five being able to take part in the match. “Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the fixture and a club may make more than the one substitution at each of its three opportunities. “Clubs may make substitutions at half-time and any substitutions made during this break will not count towards the maximum of three opportunities.” In addition, the EFL will be allowing clubs to use their away or third strips at home when there is a clash which would make it difficult for colour blind supporters to tell the two teams apart. “A home club will now be able to wear its 'away' or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams. “The amendment also allows clubs to further 'mix and match' elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes. “The EFL will also play a more active role in helping clubs identify where a potential 'colour blind kit clash' may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance.” The EFL has also made an amendment to its Owners’ and Directors’ Test: “The EFL has added an additional disqualifying condition in its Owners and Directors’ Test for those that have been convicted of a hate crime, which is defined as an offence that is considered to be aggravated in accordance with the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and the Sentencing Act 2020.” Additionally, the EFL now requires clubs to include a mandatory article within their articles of association stating that the directors of the club may refuse to register the transfer of any share where: “The EFL has not confirmed its consent to the acquisition of control, the EFL has not confirmed that that such person is not liable to be disqualified, or if registering the transfer of any share would cause the club to breach any other equivalent rule or regulation of another body such as the Premier League or the Football Association.”

Photo: Contributed



BlueySwede added 14:35 - Jun 10

Well, that is ok, as long as time wasting is dealt with accordingly. There were so many games this season when players took forever to get off the field. Very frustrating when there were a lot of other time wasting. 2

RaymondovicBlue added 14:42 - Jun 10

BlueySwede - agreed. Refs need to be quicker to stop their watches during long walks !

1

MickMillsTash added 14:51 - Jun 10

If your goalkeeper gets cramp after 60 minutes can there be a rule that you lose all of your substitutions and your trainer is super-glued to the bench/ manager loses a limb

we should have a sign up outside the ground- picture of Paul Copper - 1973-1986 580 games, saved X penalties, trainer came on for him twice -

2019-2022 3 seasons in Division 3 trainer came for a goalkeeper 15 times.

*made up statistics but you get the point 0

Vancouver_Blue added 14:52 - Jun 10

Wearing your away kit or third kit at home is just wrong. It should be the away team who avoid a kit clash....I hate modern football 2

SamWhiteUK added 15:00 - Jun 10

Re. the subs - why? Change just for the sake of change?



Re. the kits - good that inclusivity is being considered is great, but wearing an away kit at home would seem wrong. Hopefully, the only time this is permitted is due to colour-blind supporters and it doesn't open the door for sponsors, kit manufacturers etc to leverage licensing deals. 1

Len_Brennan added 15:17 - Jun 10

Good news for the likes of Humpries & Ndaba, who will surely get more game time than they would otherwise. 0

Westy added 15:25 - Jun 10

Are we really saying that there may be occasions where Ipswich or for that matter any Club could sometimes wear the away shirt at a home match? - no way!!! 1

Radlett_blue added 15:37 - Jun 10

2 more terrible ideas. More subs = more disruption and time wasting, whatever they say about only 3 breaks for subs.

Kits - more senseless marketing of horrrible 2nd & 3rd kits, under the guise of helping the colour blind.

Modern football sucks. 0

