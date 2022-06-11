Blues Legends on Charity Cycle Ride

Saturday, 11th Jun 2022 10:18

Simon Milton, Matt Holland, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, Kieron Dyer and Titus Bramble are among those taking part in the Tour of Suffolk cycle ride raising money for the Ipswich Town Foundation and Futurestars, the charity run by Milton, on Sunday and Monday.

The event, which will raise cash for both charities, will see those taking part cycle more than 150 miles through the Suffolk countryside starting and ending at Portman Road.

Team ITFC will, as with previous similar events, be led by Milton, alongside Holland, a member of the Ipswich Town Foundation committee.

All those involved will be given a Tour of Suffolk cycling shirt with a pre-ride breakfast taking place on Sunday, then overnight dinner and bed and breakfast at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea.

In addition, there will be refreshment stops and lunch on both days with a barbecue at Portman Road at the completion of the ride.

The cyclists have paid a £99 registration fee and they each have a fundraising target, to be divided equally between the two charities after all expenses have been paid, of £900.

You can sponsor one or more of the former players taking part via Just Giving pages:

Simon Milton

Matt Holland

Terry Butcher

Russell Osman

Kieron Dyer

Titus Bramble





Photo: ITFC