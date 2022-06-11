Burns and Baggott Could Add to Caps

Saturday, 11th Jun 2022 10:51

Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott could add to their international caps with Wales and Indonesia later today.

Burns has been handed squad number 23 as the Welsh take on Belgium in a UEFA Nations League tie at the Cardiff City Stadium (KO 7.45pm, live S4C and Premier Sports).

The 27-year-old wing-back won his first cap and impressed in the recent 2-1 Nations League defeat in Poland but hasn’t featured in the last two matches.

Wales, who last Sunday qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after beating Ukraine 1-0, complete their June fixtures with a Nations Cup tie away against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Baggott’s Indonesia face Jordan in their second third round Asian Cup qualifier in Kuwait having beaten the hosts 2-1 in their opening fixture (KO 8.15pm).

The 19-year-old Blues central defender started and won his eighth full cap in that match but was replaced towards the end apparently having tired due to the heat.

Jordan currently lead the group ahead of Indonesia on goal difference having beaten Nepal 2-0 in their opening fixture.

Indonesia complete their third round matches when they take on the Nepalese on Tuesday.





Photo: TWTD/Matchday Images