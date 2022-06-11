Needham Market Friendly Tickets On Sale
Saturday, 11th Jun 2022 15:47
Tickets have gone on sale for Town’s first pre-season friendly of the summer against Needham Market at Bloomfields on Saturday 25th June (KO 1pm).
A list of the Blues’ friendlies, which include home games against West Ham and Fulham, can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
