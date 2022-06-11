Needham Market Friendly Tickets On Sale

Saturday, 11th Jun 2022 15:47 Tickets have gone on sale for Town’s first pre-season friendly of the summer against Needham Market at Bloomfields on Saturday 25th June (KO 1pm). A list of the Blues’ friendlies, which include home games against West Ham and Fulham, can be found here. BEAUTIFUL DAY AT BLOOMFIELDS ☀️



Buzzing to see everyone here on the Saturday 25th of June for game against @IpswichTown KO 1pm



Please purchase tickets below 👇 https://t.co/nGOWeGzmwy#NeedhamMarketFC pic.twitter.com/qBGyvLprqL — Needham Market F.C. (@needhammktfc) June 11, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



