Burns and Baggott Win Caps

Saturday, 11th Jun 2022 23:42

Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott added to their international caps with Wales and Indonesia this evening.

Wing-back Burns came on as a 73rd-minute substitute to claim his second full cap and more than played his part as the Welsh came from behind to grab a notable 1-1 draw with Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in the UEFA Nations League.

Town striker David Johnson’s son Brennan scored the leveller with four minutes remaining, the 21-year-old Nottingham Forest frontman's first international goal.

Burns, 27, has a chance of winning his third cap when Wales face the Netherlands in their final Nations League tie of the summer in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Centre-half Baggott was in the Indonesia XI which lost 1-0 to Jordan in their second third round Asian Cup qualifier in Kuwait. The 19-year-old was winning his ninth full cap.

Indonesia are now second in the group ahead of their final game against Nepal on Tuesday.





Photos: TWTD/PagePix