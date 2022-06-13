Life's a Pitch is Back

Monday, 13th Jun 2022 07:30 BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch is to return ahead of the 2022/23 season. Life’s a Pitch was halted during the pandemic and has been missing from the schedules for the last two seasons. However, the show will return next month with host Mark Murphy joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, TWTD’s Phil Ham and Tractor Boy. Murphy will be moving to weekend shows this summer with Life’s a Pitch, which will be back in its usual 12-2pm slot, part of a new four-hour Saturday programme, The Show of Two Halves. “I’ll be finishing the breakfast show on 24th June,” Murphy explained. “The 3.30 alarm calls have taken their toll but I’m super-excited to be hosting two new big weekend shows. “The Saturday show will include the return of the much-missed Life’s a Pitch, which will see the whole gang return, Terry Butcher, Phil Ham, a now very tall Tractor Boy and even Captain Canary. We’ll have some big name ITFC guests dropping by each week.” Ham added: “I'm looking forward to spending my Saturday lunchtimes with Mark, Terry and Tractor Boy once again, hopefully during a season to remember. You never know, I might finally even get my own jingle.” Life’s a Pitch began in August 2011 with Kevin Beattie the show’s original legend-in-residence joining Ham, Murphy and a wide variety of Town-related guests, from Blues stars of the past and present, club staff and supporters from all over the globe.

Photo: Tractor Boy's Dad



So pleased to hear this will be returning. I have some great memories from this show, especially having my photo taken with 'the beat'. Much treasured x 0

