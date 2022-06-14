Burns and Baggott Set For Caps

Tuesday, 14th Jun 2022 10:09 Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott are set for further international action with Wales and Indonesia later today. Burns has been handed squad number 23 for tonight’s final UEFA Nations League tie of the summer against the Netherlands in Rotterdam (KO 7.45pm, live S4C and Premier Sports), the same shirt the 27-year-old wore as he won his second cap as a 73rd-minute sub in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Belgium. Baggott’s Indonesia face Nepal in their third and final third round Asian Cup qualifier in Kuwait having won one and lost one of their previous two games (KO 8.15pm). Indonesia need to win and hope results elsewhere go in their favour to reach the next phase. The 19-year-old Blues central defender is likely to start and if he does so will win his 10th fill cap. Elsewhere, young Blues keeper Lewis Ridd started for the Wales U18s side as they were beaten 6-0 by Austria in their final game at a friendly tournament in Croatia yesterday. The 17-year was substituted in the 55th minute with the scoreline at 3-0.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments