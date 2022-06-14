Umbro Confirmed as New Kit Supplier

Tuesday, 14th Jun 2022 10:47 Town have confirmed that Umbro will be their kit suppliers for the next four years. The news that adidas would be ending their association with the club - their most recent stint supplying Blues kit goes back to 2014 - with Umbro taking over had been widely rumoured for a number of months. Town’s head of retail operations Paul Macro told the club site: “We are delighted to partner with Umbro for the upcoming season and beyond. “Umbro has excellent credentials having created high-quality kits for clubs all around the world. We are looking forward to showing our fans the eye-catching, bespoke design Umbro has produced for the club. “We have high ambitions as a club, and we know that Umbro will be the perfect partner to support us in pursuit of our goals.” Jonathan McCourt, head of sports marketing – UK football, Umbro, added: “We’re so excited that Ipswich Town will be wearing the famous double-diamond once again. “There is so much shared history between Umbro and Ipswich. We are hoping that many more happy memories will be created as we join forces once again. “We’re looking forward to sharing the club’s home and away kits with fans in due course, and we can’t wait to see them donning the jerseys in a packed-out Portman Road next season.” Umbro, founded in Wilmslow, Cheshire in 1924 and now based in Manchester, previously made Blues strips for most of the 1970s and then from 1989 to 1995, including those worn in the 1991/92 Second Division championship season and the three subsequent Premier League campaigns. They will be the main kit supplier for Town Women as well as the men’s sides. The new kit designs are set to be announced in the next few days, while the Blues have produced a video featuring Town-supporting boxer Fabio Wardley to launch their partnership with Umbro. Umbro supply strips to national teams including the Republic of Ireland and Jamaica, as well as clubs including West Ham, Brentford, AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Burnley, Derby, Huddersfield, Hull City and Shrewsbury. Welcome to the 💎💎 family. We’re proud to partner with @IpswichTown.#umbro #thisisourgame #itfc pic.twitter.com/xCnJugLN1A — Umbro (@umbro) June 14, 2022

Photo: ITFC Umbro



Bazza8564 added 10:53 - Jun 14

Not the best kept secret and the designs knowcking about wouldn’t have been my choice but it’s a UK company and supply shouldn’t be so difficult. Hope we get the kit design later 0

norfsufblue added 10:53 - Jun 14

Hey you know the old phrase



Double Diamond works wonders!,works wonders, works wonders!

Double Diamond works wonders!,works wonders

So drink some today!



One for all the teenagers 😉 0

HighgateBlue added 10:55 - Jun 14

Was Mick Mills not wearing Adidas when he lifted the FA Cup in 1978? Confused at the suggestion that Umbro produced our kits throughout the 70s... 0

blues1 added 11:01 - Jun 14

Bazza8564. If u go onto the umbro Facebook page there's a short video which shows a glimpse of what looks like being the home shirt. Is only a small part of the shirt mind you.. 1

PhilTWTD added 11:02 - Jun 14

HighgateBlue



Perhaps the wrong way to phrase it, they produced them up until 1977! 0

SpiritOfJohn added 11:02 - Jun 14

Nothing against Umbro but not impressed with "Sir Ralph" on the video subtitles :( 0

Powrigan added 11:08 - Jun 14

First backward step under the new ownership. Hopefully not the first of many!!! -1

Linkboy13 added 11:15 - Jun 14

I dont think the Adidas kits have been very imaginative and a bit predictable. Let's hope Umbro come up with something that stands out from the rest. The problem with these big companies we don't have much of a say in the design of the kit. Didn't we use to vote for the kit we liked but that was in the old Punch days i seem to remember. -1

JaySwitch added 11:19 - Jun 14

👎👎👎 0

