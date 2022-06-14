Umbro Confirmed as New Kit Supplier
Tuesday, 14th Jun 2022 10:47
Town have confirmed that Umbro will be their kit suppliers for the next four years.
The news that adidas would be ending their association with the club - their most recent stint supplying Blues kit goes back to 2014 - with Umbro taking over had been widely rumoured for a number of months.
Town’s head of retail operations Paul Macro told the club site: “We are delighted to partner with Umbro for the upcoming season and beyond.
“Umbro has excellent credentials having created high-quality kits for clubs all around the world. We are looking forward to showing our fans the eye-catching, bespoke design Umbro has produced for the club.
“We have high ambitions as a club, and we know that Umbro will be the perfect partner to support us in pursuit of our goals.”
Jonathan McCourt, head of sports marketing – UK football, Umbro, added: “We’re so excited that Ipswich Town will be wearing the famous double-diamond once again.
“There is so much shared history between Umbro and Ipswich. We are hoping that many more happy memories will be created as we join forces once again.
“We’re looking forward to sharing the club’s home and away kits with fans in due course, and we can’t wait to see them donning the jerseys in a packed-out Portman Road next season.”
Umbro, founded in Wilmslow, Cheshire in 1924 and now based in Manchester, previously made Blues strips for most of the 1970s and then from 1989 to 1995, including those worn in the 1991/92 Second Division championship season and the three subsequent Premier League campaigns. They will be the main kit supplier for Town Women as well as the men’s sides.
The new kit designs are set to be announced in the next few days, while the Blues have produced a video featuring Town-supporting boxer Fabio Wardley to launch their partnership with Umbro.
Umbro supply strips to national teams including the Republic of Ireland and Jamaica, as well as clubs including West Ham, Brentford, AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Burnley, Derby, Huddersfield, Hull City and Shrewsbury.
Photo: ITFC Umbro
