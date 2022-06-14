Tractor Girls Announce Pre-Season Friendlies

Tuesday, 14th Jun 2022 17:40

Ipswich Town Women have announced their pre-season programme ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Tractor Girls, who return for pre-season training on Monday 4th July, get their friendlies under way with their half of the double-header at Plough Lane against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday 16th July (KO 4.45pm) with the men's team in action earlier in the afternoon.

Eight days later, Cambridge United visit Dellwood Avenue, then on Sunday 31st July Championship side Charlton are in Felixstowe.

Town had an away game with another Championship club pencilled in for Sunday 7th August but following a cancellation are currently in the process of finding replacement opponents.

The Blues conclude their pre-season preparations with a match against FAWNL Northern Premier Division champions Wolves at Castlecroft Stadium.





Photo: Ross Halls