Burns Starts For Wales

Tuesday, 14th Jun 2022 18:28

Blues wing-back Wes Burns starts for Wales in this evening’s final UEFA Nations League tie of the summer against the Netherlands in Rotterdam (KO 7.45pm, live S4C and Premier Sports).

Burns, 27, will be winning his third full cap and making his second start having made his debut earlier this month in the 2-1 defeat in Poland before coming off the bench during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Belgium.

Later this evening, centre-half Elkan Baggott will be in action for Indonesia in their Asian Cup qualifier against Nepal in Kuwait.





Photo: Matchday Images