Baggott Starts For Indonesia

Tuesday, 14th Jun 2022 19:27

Town centre-half Elkan Baggott has been named in the Indonesia starting XI for this evening’s Asian Cup qualifier against Nepal in Kuwait (KO 8.15pm).

Indonesia have won one and lost one of their previous two group games and need to win and hope results elsewhere go in their favour to reach the next phase.

The 19-year-old Blues central defender will be winning his 10th full cap.









Photo: Matchday Images