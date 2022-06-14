Burns Wins Third Cap as Baggott Nets Second International Goal

Tuesday, 14th Jun 2022 22:21 Wes Burns won his third full cap as Wales were defeated by the Netherlands, while Elkan Baggott netted his second international goal on his 10th appearance for Indonesia in a thrashing of 10-man Nepal which saw them through to the finals of the Asian Cup. Burns started at left wing-back for Wales and played the first 45 minutes and won his third full cap as the Welsh were defeated 3-2 by the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations Cup tie in Rotterdam. Centre-half Baggott, 19, started as Indonesia breezed to a 7-0 victory over Nepal, who were reduced to 10 men just after the half hour, in their third and final third round Asian Cup qualifier in Kuwait. That victory and results elsewhere saw Indonesia through to the finals which will be held between June and July next summer. Indonesia, who were the runners-up in the group, reach the finals for the fifth time and the first since 2007. With the Town squad due back at Playford Road for the start of pre-season training next week, it’s likely the duo will be given additional time off having spent the last few weeks with their international squads. Gol Elkan Baggott - gol kelima untuk Indonesia! pic.twitter.com/CrC6fzEU5I — Broadcast Bola (@BroadcastBola) June 14, 2022

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Eeyore added 22:51 - Jun 14

NIce goal! I had assumed it was a header. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments