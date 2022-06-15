Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy Draws Next Thursday
Wednesday, 15th Jun 2022 11:57
Town will learn their Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy opponents on Thursday 23rd June, the same day as the League One fixtures are being announced.
League One programme will be announced at 9am with the draw for round one of the Papa John’s Trophy taking place live on Sky Sports News at 11.30am.
The Blues will be grouped with two other League One or Two sides and one of the invited U21 category one academy teams in the regionalised draw.
Town will play two home and one away game in the group phase with the opening ties taking place in the week commencing 29th August.
The Carabao Cup round one draw will take place live on Sky Sports News at 2.30pm with the ties taking place in the week commencing 8ht August.
