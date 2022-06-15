Club Secretary Presented With EFL Long Service Award

Wednesday, 15th Jun 2022 18:27

Town club secretary Stuart Hayton has been presented with an EFL Long Service Award.

Hayton was handed a trophy by EFL chief executive Trevor Birch at last week’s summer conference to mark 26 years of working in football, a milestone he hits on 1st October.

Having started with hometown club Wigan, where he was club secretary for 12 years, Hayton spent time at Liverpool, Leeds and Cardiff before joining Town in April 2017. Ten of his seasons have been spent working in the Premier League and 16 in the EFL.

“I was honoured to receive the EFL Long Service Award last week,” Hayton told the club website.

“I’ve spent over a quarter of a century working in football and I have loved every single minute.”





Photo: ITFC