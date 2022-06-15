Atay and Nash Join Villa Academy

Former Blues U18s manager Adem Atay has been appointed professional development coach at Premier League Aston Villa, working alongside former Blues U23s manager Gerard Nash.

At the end of last month, TWTD revealed that Atay, 36, had handed in his notice at Town at the end of last month after 17 years at Playford Road having been headed hunted by Villa.

Nash left the Blues last summer to become high performance coach with the FAI in his native Republic of Ireland, although has continued to live locally. The 35-year-old will be working as lead U18s professional development phase coach at Villa Park.

Academy manager Mark Harrison told the Villa official site: “We are delighted that Tony [Carss, who has also joined the staff from Blackburn], Gerard and Adem are joining us after a thorough recruitment process.

“They will bring with them a wealth of experience in player development and their appointments will also strengthen our player development coaching strategy.

“This will allow us to support individual player development further as we will now have three outfield coaches at both U23 and U18 level.”

Meanwhile, we understand nothing should be read into wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson having appeared on social media wearing West Brom training kit.

The 20-year-old, who has told the Blues he wants to move on this summer, was pictured in the kit while working with a Norfolk-based personal trainer.

As reported in April, Luton, Peterborough and Barnsley are all keen, while Charlton could also show interest with Ben Garner, ex-boss of Simpson's former loan club Swindon, having taken over at the Valley.





