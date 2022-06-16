Town Reveal New Kits
Thursday, 16th Jun 2022 09:37
Town have unveiled their Umbro home and away kits for the 2022/23 season.
The home strip, modelled above by local boxer and Blues fan Fabio Wardley, echoes the 1991/92 Second Division title-winning kit - the last in which Town won a league title - with the larger red around the neck and white ends to the sleeves perhaps a nod to the shirt from the following two Premier League seasons.
The shirt bears sponsor Ed Sheeran's tour logo, as does the change strip, while the three stars in tribute to the 1961/62 First Division title, 1978 FA Cup win and 1981 UEFA Cup triumph move to the back below the collar.
The away kit harks back to the popular yet never-on-sale third strip from the early nineties. The Blues initially wore a red and black striped AC Milan shirt as their third strip in the early 1980s.
Revealing the strips, the club site said: “The blue home jersey features a distorted linear graphic, inspired by the architectural lines and structure of the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road.
“Knitted white pique shorts and blue socks with white part hoop complete the kit that the Blues will don for the new campaign.
“The away jersey pays homage to two iconic Town strips – the 1992/93 third kit and the 1993/94 away kit. Both were supplied by Umbro and worn by Town in the Premier League. The red and black shirt features a graphic front, back body stripe and raglan sleeves.
“Town Women, who currently compete in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, will also be wearing Umbro’s new design as they vie for promotion in 2022/23.
“Using extensive experience, advanced technology, and a pioneering approach, Umbro has created a kit that gives Town players the chance to perform at their best on the pitch, while also ensuring fans can enjoy wearing a replica as they support the Blues from the stands.”
Town’s head of retail operations Paul Macro said: “It has been great working in partnership with Umbro to deliver two fully bespoke and unique kits.
“Every design or detail that features in the home or away kit has a story behind it. We’re so pleased to finally show them to supporters.
“As well as the home and away product that is currently on pre-order, we’ll also be offering home mini kits from three-six months upwards, away mini kits from two-three years upwards and we will be trialling ladies fit shirts in both the home and away designs. These should all be available on the general sale dates.”
Jonathan McCourt, head of sports marketing at UK Football Umbro, added: “We’re proud to share Ipswich Town’s home and away kits for the new season.
“This season’s home kit has a modern feel while still capturing the essence of Ipswich Town Football Club. The away jersey has the hallmarks of the club’s famous kits from both 1992/93 and 1993/94.
“It’s been great to rejoin forces with a club that we share so much history with. We cannot wait to see players and fans alike donning the famous double-diamond once again.”
The new kits, the first produced by new supplier Umbro, are available for pre-order online here.
ITFC/Umbro
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]