Town Reveal New Kits

Thursday, 16th Jun 2022 09:37 Town have unveiled their Umbro home and away kits for the 2022/23 season. The home strip, modelled above by local boxer and Blues fan Fabio Wardley, echoes the 1991/92 Second Division title-winning kit - the last in which Town won a league title - with the larger red around the neck and white ends to the sleeves perhaps a nod to the shirt from the following two Premier League seasons. The shirt bears sponsor Ed Sheeran's tour logo, as does the change strip, while the three stars in tribute to the 1961/62 First Division title, 1978 FA Cup win and 1981 UEFA Cup triumph move to the back below the collar. The away kit harks back to the popular yet never-on-sale third strip from the early nineties. The Blues initially wore a red and black striped AC Milan shirt as their third strip in the early 1980s. Revealing the strips, the club site said: “The blue home jersey features a distorted linear graphic, inspired by the architectural lines and structure of the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road. “Knitted white pique shorts and blue socks with white part hoop complete the kit that the Blues will don for the new campaign. “The away jersey pays homage to two iconic Town strips – the 1992/93 third kit and the 1993/94 away kit. Both were supplied by Umbro and worn by Town in the Premier League. The red and black shirt features a graphic front, back body stripe and raglan sleeves.

“Town Women, who currently compete in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, will also be wearing Umbro’s new design as they vie for promotion in 2022/23. “Using extensive experience, advanced technology, and a pioneering approach, Umbro has created a kit that gives Town players the chance to perform at their best on the pitch, while also ensuring fans can enjoy wearing a replica as they support the Blues from the stands.” Town’s head of retail operations Paul Macro said: “It has been great working in partnership with Umbro to deliver two fully bespoke and unique kits. “Every design or detail that features in the home or away kit has a story behind it. We’re so pleased to finally show them to supporters. “As well as the home and away product that is currently on pre-order, we’ll also be offering home mini kits from three-six months upwards, away mini kits from two-three years upwards and we will be trialling ladies fit shirts in both the home and away designs. These should all be available on the general sale dates.” Jonathan McCourt, head of sports marketing at UK Football Umbro, added: “We’re proud to share Ipswich Town’s home and away kits for the new season. “This season’s home kit has a modern feel while still capturing the essence of Ipswich Town Football Club. The away jersey has the hallmarks of the club’s famous kits from both 1992/93 and 1993/94. “It’s been great to rejoin forces with a club that we share so much history with. We cannot wait to see players and fans alike donning the famous double-diamond once again.” The new kits, the first produced by new supplier Umbro, are available for pre-order online here. 🔵⚪ x 🔴⚫



Ready for 22/23.#itfc | #umbro pic.twitter.com/2zT3Vvp2Z9 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 16, 2022

ITFC/Umbro



whosroundisitanyway added 09:41 - Jun 16

NICE. 2

Powrigan added 09:43 - Jun 16

Looks awful!! But was to be expected with tat from Umbro. -7

Lukeybluey added 09:44 - Jun 16

Well I don't know about you guys but I like them! Especially the home kit! Sexy af! And different to the generic kits we've had....be interesting to see what the goalie kits are like...I hope we go retro like back to the euro 96 days...the kits that David seamen donned were epic!! Lol 5

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:46 - Jun 16

Love it, back to the 90s vibes and we all know the 90s produced the best football strips 3

keighleyblue added 09:48 - Jun 16

Like the home, although not exactly cutting edge. The V neckline spoils the away IMO -2

stocktractor added 09:51 - Jun 16

not a fan of either 1

BildestonBlue added 09:53 - Jun 16

Take my money!! 1

Jammstar added 09:58 - Jun 16

Fantastic, a bespoke home kit with a nod to the past that looks great. I liked the adidas kits but they were all so generic and basic, this is a real breath of fresh air. I’ve never been a massive fan of the red away kits but this one isn’t too bad either. 2

ZurichBlue added 09:59 - Jun 16

Very disappointing, both are awful. 2

SouperJim added 10:00 - Jun 16

Something a bit different for once rather than the endless Addidas template kits, both are good for me. 0

stublue added 10:03 - Jun 16

Really like the away kit, Home kit is awful. 3

Gforce added 10:06 - Jun 16

Don't really care what they look like,(although quite trendy)so long as the guys inside them work their socks off and finally win promotion! 4

JewellintheTown added 10:12 - Jun 16

Kits = great. Both quite different in every way.

Photos = Looks like they're about to do a drugs deal or a ghost hunt. Or both! 3

blues1 added 10:15 - Jun 16

How did I know if I came on twtd thered be fans moaning. Only place I've seen any negative comments.

Keighleyblue. How is the home shirt not cutting edge. A totally bespoke shirt, that no other club will be wearing as the pattern is based on the structure of the cobbold stand.

Can only assume those saying its rubbish would prefer a boring plain blue shirt with no pattern on whatsoever. Or were you expecting a shirt with flashing lights on or something? 🤣🤣

There is only so much that can be done with a football shirt. And these 2 are the best we've had for some years.

-2

Len_Brennan added 10:16 - Jun 16

I quite like both, even though I always feel adidas should make our kit, as I became a proper fan in the late 70s.

I'm not sure about the red around the neck; I think I'd prefer it white, with a thin red trim if needs be, but I get that it is a nod to the old Umbro shirt.

I do like the black & red away shirt; the red looks more vibrant in a video of the shirts that I have seen, which makes it even stronger. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 10:17 - Jun 16

I like both, but I think the only shame is that the home kit is not iridescent all over. If the sleeves and back were the same design it would be incredible. But I assume they do it to save costs. -1

Smithy63 added 10:21 - Jun 16

both bad kits why go back to umbro

adidas kit was way better 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:23 - Jun 16

There has clearly been a lot of thought gone into this, which makes a nice change from our recent history.

I like both kits.

The proof will be in the pudding, how many sell and do people wear them out and about. 0

carlisleaway added 10:30 - Jun 16

What do fans want, great designs and as Jammstar commented Addis kits were so generic. Now let’s get out on the park in August and get out of this *&#* league. -1

Suffolk_n_Proud added 10:31 - Jun 16

Love the home kit, best one in a long time -3

PackwoodBlue added 10:31 - Jun 16

I like them both. I'm a big fan of Adidas and love the history and association we have with them but their kits, especially for any club below the top tiers, are generic.

These kits have something different and some thought an d creativity has gone into them. The 91/92 season was very special and the nod to that shirt brings back very happy memories. I've also always loved the red and black striped away shirt of the 80s/90s. Finally, I may be in the minority here, but I'm happy to see the three stars removed from above the badge. 1

Nazemariner added 10:31 - Jun 16

It looks better on Ed than it does on the players....... 0

cressi added 10:34 - Jun 16

For God sake stop whining people it's how we play that counts its not yellow and green.

On a personal note I think they are both quite nice who cares who the supplier is . -1

Reality_2021 added 10:41 - Jun 16

People are entitled to their own opinions. Stop telling people what they can and can’t say.



Whether an individual shares your opinion or not, it’s not for you to say otherwise whether positive or negative.



Personally the shirts are not to my taste, but I respect those that dislike or like for their own reasons.



If you don’t like anything but positive comments, then just ignore them. 0

cookra added 10:43 - Jun 16

Finally a kit which is not the generic style of the manufacturer for that season!!!!



Love the 90s feel to it, look forward to seeing the keeper jerseys too, hoping for some Craig Forrest vibes 0

